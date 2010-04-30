Hinton, IA schools break ground for new building

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - It's a big project for a small Siouxland town.

Today, Hinton Community schools broke ground for its new elementary school, which is designed to reduce overcrowding, and reinvent the district.

The dirt was flying the excitement was rising. After 4 years, the Hinton Community School district is getting their new elementary school.

It almost didn't happen though. The school has been negotiating with local landowners to buy the land they needed for the school site. Last August, they got what they needed... and paid $580,000 for it.

"It was equitable to all the parties and that was what allowed us to proceed without any court action or condemnation that's great," says Interim Hinton Superintendent Larry Williams.

About a year ago, after retiring as superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District, Williams stepped in at Hinton to see this project through. He has become very involved in planning the new school, but says the credit for the project goes to everyone but him.

"I would summarize this as teamwork on the part of the community, the credit goes to the educational community, to the parents, to the citizens of the school district they wanted this to happen and it is going to happen," says Williams.

The new elementary school will house pre-school through third grade. It will be about 56,000 square feet and house hundreds of kids. It's a good thing too, space has been a problem teachers just can't stop talking about.

"Oh we need the room we are bursting at the seams, we have run out of room, we... we need more room," says First Grade Teacher Jan Heimgarter.

Construction will take about a year to complete, with doors opening by next August. And as for superintendent Williams, he's got a smile on his face, a hard hat on head, and he's not going anywhere at least for a while.

The school district says funding was a difficult issue for them as well, but they were able to meet their goal.

In total the project cost around ten million dollars.

Online Reporter: Forrest Saunders