Siouxland Youth Hockey Assoc. introduces Learn to Skate program - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Siouxland Youth Hockey Assoc. introduces Learn to Skate program

Posted:
The Siouxland Youth Hockey Association has put together a program to teach young kids to learn to skate. The Siouxland Youth Hockey Association has put together a program to teach young kids to learn to skate.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Siouxland Youth Hockey Association Introduces Learn to Skate Program

The Siouxland Youth Hockey Association has put together an Initiation Program to teach young kids to learn to ice skate during the spring and summer months, in an effort to prepare kids for hockey season in the fall.

Kids ages 4-10 are welcome to participate in either or both of the sessions offered at the IBP Ice Center, located at 3808 Stadium Drive in Sioux City. Full equipment is required, and space is limited. Enrollment is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Free loaner equipment is available!

Session 1 is a learn to skate program held every Wednesday May 12-June 16 from 6pm-7pm. Session 2 is focused on the basics of hockey, and will run every Wednesday July 7-August 11 from 6pm-7pm. Each session is $60, or sign up for both sessions for $100.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.