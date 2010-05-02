Siouxland Youth Hockey Assoc. introduces Learn to Skate program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Siouxland Youth Hockey Association Introduces Learn to Skate Program



The Siouxland Youth Hockey Association has put together an Initiation Program to teach young kids to learn to ice skate during the spring and summer months, in an effort to prepare kids for hockey season in the fall.



Kids ages 4-10 are welcome to participate in either or both of the sessions offered at the IBP Ice Center, located at 3808 Stadium Drive in Sioux City. Full equipment is required, and space is limited. Enrollment is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Free loaner equipment is available!



Session 1 is a learn to skate program held every Wednesday May 12-June 16 from 6pm-7pm. Session 2 is focused on the basics of hockey, and will run every Wednesday July 7-August 11 from 6pm-7pm. Each session is $60, or sign up for both sessions for $100.