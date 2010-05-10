Congressman Steve King stops at area schools

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Students studying government and economics learned what it's like to work on Capitol Hill.

Iowa Congressman Steve King stopped by the Siouxland area to speak to high school students Monday and share personal stories.

He says he wanted to speak to the students because they are the future of America and he wants the students to learn the importance of critical thinking.

"There isn't a limitation on what they can do or become in this country and that good hard work based on a moral foundation and working within the free enterprise system, they can go where ever they want to go and do whatever they want to do, especially with a good Iowa education," said Rep. Steve King.

King says students also asked him a range of questions about the nationalization of the private sector, government student loan takeover and healthcare.

King also visited Sioux City East High School.