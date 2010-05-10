Fallen law enforcement and deputies honored at memorial service

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - Area law enforcement agencies took part in a memorial ceremony for fallen law enforcement officers and deputies in Woodbury County as part of National Police Week.

From 1919 through 1996, nine law enforcement officers and deputies have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Officers, deputies and community members along with the family members of those who have fallen were present at the ceremony and honored the fallen.

"Everyone of us has a special calling, everyone of us has a special talent. This special calling for these officers who have given their all to our society was to serve and protect and they did it," said George Boykin, Woodbury County Supervisor.

Boykin also thanked the officers and deputies who protect and serve citizens every day.

Fallen law enforcement officers and deputies:

James G. Britton, 1919, Sioux City Police Department

Lewis R. Jones, 1921, Woodbury County Sheriff's Department

Sylvan E. Dykstra, 1953, Sioux City Police Department

Jimmie Biggs, 1959, Woodbury County Sheriff's Department

Captain Joseph Davidchick, 1968, Sioux City Police Department

Officer Warren Hodgins, 1973, Sioux City Police Department

Corporal Jon E. Hermann, 1993, Woodbury County Sheriff's Department

Phillip A. Heimbecker, 1993 Woodbury county Sheriff's Department

Special Agent Kevin Kramer, 1996, Federal Bureau of Investigation