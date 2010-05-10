A tree carving is catching some attention

LAWTON, Iowa (KTIV) - A tree carving in Lawton, Iowa has been getting a lot of second looks from people who drive by.

"It was a maple and we actually had two of them," explained Kathy Goodwin, of Lawton, Iowa of her tree carving.

"We've had them for years, they were big when we moved here 30 years ago and a couple of years ago, when we had that storm go through, I lost a huge limb," said Goodwin.

"I decided they need to come out and I happened to be visiting some friends in Storm Lake and as we drove around town you could see all of these neat little sculptures and we stopped by his shop and I visited with him and we kind of together worked out what I wanted on them and that's how it came to be," she explained.

"It's kind of things that were important to my family," said Goodwin. "My husband was an avid golfer, thus the golf bag."

"I liked the birdhouses and my husband and my kids both played basketball."

"People are welcome to stop by and take a look at it," said Goodwin. "I'm glad to have people enjoy it."

Goodwin says Jeff Klatt, with Runaway Saws in Storm Lake, Iowa, carved the tree sculpture and it took him three days.