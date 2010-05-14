Authorities still searching for Vermilion woman missing two months

VERMILLION, South Dakota (KTIV) -- Law enforcement say they are still no closer to finding a woman who disappeared more than two months ago.

Barbara Zenk's vehicle was found abandoned on Highway 19 near the Missouri River on March 6.

Authorities have been searching the river and surrounding area for signs of the 52-year-old woman.

So far, they have come up with nothing.

Authorities say they are going to continue searching until the case is resolved.

"We have been conducting regular searches of the river since the ice has melted, said Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe. "We have walked the river banks a few times, we just continue to put boats on the river almost daily."

If you know anything about Zenk's disappearance, contact the Clay County Sheriff's office at 605-677-7100.

