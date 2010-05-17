Wind blade plant could bring 500 jobs to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sioux City and Woodbury County leaders announce they're teaming up to land a wind blade manufacturing plant, that could bring 500 jobs to the community.

TPI Composites is considering building a more than $35 million plant in the Southbridge Industrial Park, but is hoping for some economic incentives from the state.

Monday morning, city and county leaders signed a resolution of support that will go to the Iowa Department of Economic Development requesting funds.

TPI Composites already has a plant in Newton, Iowa. The company makes composite wind blades used by major turbine manufacturers.

"What we are doing here today is we are laying the foundation with IDED to try to get them to support this project," said Sioux City Mayor Mike Hobart.

"Both governmental bodies will be making a significant investment in this company if they decide to come here," said George Boykin, Woodbury County Supervisor Chair.

TPI will go before the IDED on Thursday and submit its business assistance application.

City and county leaders say this is the first step in the process and not all of the details are concrete yet. Officials say nothing is decided yet, but they are optimistic.