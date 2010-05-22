Some Iowa traffic fines to double

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Unsafe drivers beware, very soon you will be getting charged more for simple traffic violations.

The state has plans to raise fines for all violations on July 1st of this year.

It's easy to forget to buckle up or even roll through a stop sign... But local and state authorities are banking on your bad behavior.

In about a month all fines for traffic violations in Iowa will increase.

"Just the cost of doing business for the state has increased so they are raising the costs of the fines," says Sgt. Ron Heimgartner of the Sioux City Police.

Here's something to think about the next time you get behind the wheel. If you get caught for speeding more than 10 miles over the limit... a ticket that normally run you 92 dollars... will now be 133.

Failure to obey a stop sign? That will jump 88-dollars! That fine will now be 200 bucks.

And seatbelt violations... It'll cost you an extra 35 dollars if you're not buckled up... but a fine for not having your kids buckled will cost you 200.

"Law enforcement has no say in this, we are the preverbal middle men, people in Des Moines set the fines," says Iowa State Trooper Chris Rich.

The heightened fines will bring millions of dollars into the state each year but it doesn't end there.

"It also does generate revenue for Sioux city it goes into the general quarters of the city to defray any expenses we have," says Heimgarter.

And law enforcement says if you have a problem with the heightened fines...

"Our advise to you is drive the speed limit, wear your seat belt, don't drink and drive, contact your legislators," says Rich.

For a total list of increases we have created a link to our website at K-T-I-V.com

http://coolice.legis.state.ia.us/Cool-ICE/default.asp?Category=billinfo&Service=Billbook&menu=false&hbill=SF2378

Online Reporter: Forrest Saunders