Monitoring anklet, random drug and alcohol tests ordered for Lohan

An unsympathetic judge is getting tough with actress Lindsay Lohan.

Judge Marsha Revel ordered Lohan not to consume alcohol or drugs, to wear a device that measures presence of alcohol in her body, to attend alcohol classes once a week and to submit to random drug and alcohol testing.

Lohan's attorney asked for revisions in the terms, including permission to leave the state to work on a film in Texas.

Judge Revel refused.

"She needs to submit to random drug testing here, not in Texas," Revel said.

Revel issued a bench warrant for Lohan's arrest last week after the actress missed a hearing related to her 2007 "no contest" plea to driving under the influence.

She had been in France and claimed someone had stolen her passport.

After obtaining temporary documents Lohan returned to Los Angeles Saturday.

The 23-year-old actress was once considered one of Hollywood's most talented young stars, but attention for her movie career has taken a back seat to her partying antics.

Her troubles are not over.

Another hearing on whether Lohan violated her terms of probation is set for early July.

