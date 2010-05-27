South Sioux students roll up their sleeves

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Some Siouxland students got a chance to enjoy today's weather while help clean up a local park at the same time Thursday.

Fifth graders at South Sioux City Nebraska took time out from one of their last days at school to give back to the community. Students put on their working gloves and picked up trash at Cardinal Park.

Teachers say students are very protective of their environment and want to help keep it beautiful.

"By cleaning up and by helping our grounds look nicer we thought that this would be a great way for our kids to give back to the community," said Penny Patrick, 5th Grade Teacher.

Around 75 students participated in the events.