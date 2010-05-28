Teacher finally gets high school diploma

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- It was graduation day for some Sioux City East High School students, and a teacher.

Daryl Harrison says he dropped out of high school 37 years ago because he didn't like his teacher, and now he is one.

He earned his GED, but never an actual diploma -- until now. Harrison was awarded an honorary diploma from East. He says getting his diploma is great, but another form of recognition was even better.

"Well it took 37 years to get it but the part that felt the best was when I could tell my Mom I finally got it. I got a hug and a kiss and a good job. I guess even at 55 years old, you can still get those when you do something right for Mom," he said.

Harrison hopes his story motivates students to stay in school and make good life choices.