Siouxland soldiers back home

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- You couldn't ask for much more on Memorial day.

Members of the 445th transportation company landed safely this afternoon at Sioux Gateway airport.

Based out of Cherokee and Sac City, they were greeted with open arms and smiling faces by loved ones.

These Army Reservists have been stationed in Iraq for the last year.

For one Merrill, Iowa family, this reunion has been worth the wait and they've got plans to celebrate.

"Out to supper, Texas Roadhouse... have to get a steak they don't have them over there," says Sergeant Steven Dolph, 445th Transportation Company.

Sergeant Dolph says in a few years his daughter Morgan will follow in his footsteps.

She plans to join the 445th as well.

Online Reporter: Forrest Saunders

