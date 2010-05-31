Hundreds of flags line Lakeport Road

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- It was quite a sight today in Sioux City to honor veterans both past and present.

More than 100 US flags are flying on South Lakeport Road in Graceland Cemetery today.

Each flag is placed by families in honor of a veteran... living or deceased.

Family members can purchase a flag from the city to put on display for 150 dollars.

If you missed it today... the Avenue of Flags display will be flying again on Flag Day, which is Monday, June 14th... and the Fourth of July.

Online Reporter: Forrest Saunders