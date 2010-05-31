Hundreds of flags line Lakeport Road - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hundreds of flags line Lakeport Road

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- It was quite a sight today in Sioux City to honor veterans both past and present.

More than 100 US flags are flying on South Lakeport Road in Graceland Cemetery today.

Each flag is placed by families in honor of a veteran... living or deceased.

Family members can purchase a flag from the city to put on display for 150 dollars.

If you missed it today... the Avenue of Flags display will be flying again on Flag Day, which is Monday, June 14th... and the Fourth of July.

Online Reporter: Forrest Saunders

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.