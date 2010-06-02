Friends, classmates cope with loss of South Sioux City, NE boy

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- The memory of a Siouxland boy lives on.

10 year-old David McFarlin was killed last weekend in a boating accident on Storm Lake.

David just finished fourth grade at Covington Elementary in South Sioux City. Nebraska.

Tonight, grief counselors met with David's classmates to talk about the accident. David had about sixty kids in his class. Counselors say all of them knew David very well.

"It's hard because it is some one their age, so it is so difficult you think of some one dying that is older but like I said they are a tight knit group especially those fourth grades and it's hard, it's hard for them to understand it is hard for them to grasp," says Michelle Delperdang School, Covington Guidance Counselor.

Classmates were encouraged to write letters or draw pictures, showing their favorite memories of David.

The school says it's important for students to get those emotions out... and to know the school is there for support.

"I guess our biggest task is just to make sure that the needs of our student are met and that everyone's emotional needs are being met," says Kari Bappe South Sioux City Schools Psychologist.

After tonight all the drawings and letters written to David will be given to his parents.

On Memorial Day, McFarlin was fishing with family and friends when the operator of the boat he was riding in made a fatal error.

Authorities say the driver, Harry Foote of Lawton, Iowa, crossed over some dredge pipes.

That catapulted the boat's motor... which weighed hundreds of pounds... right into the boat, landing on McFarlin.

He died about an hour later at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

The Iowa D-N-R is still looking into why the 175-horsepower outboard motor-- which is attached to the boat by brackets-- wound up in the boat.

