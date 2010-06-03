Elk Point, SD prepares for Tour De Kota

ELK POINT, South Dakota (KTIV) -- The construction continues. But, it's not stopping Elk Point, South Dakota from getting ready for "Tour de Kota."

The cross state bike ride will start at Elk Point City Park.

The city says they are expecting 500 bikers to come for the event.

The race begins on Sunday at 5:30 in the morning.

But, the city expects a big turnout for Saturday's events.

"If all those people come that would be great, its going to be hit and miss were not even sure of the exact number that will come in on Saturday, we're hoping that the community will come down too and participate in the activities," says Tour De Kota council member Michelle Fejfar.

Much like RAGBRAI in Iowa, bikers will travel from town to town in South Dakota.

This year's trek starts in Elk Point on Sunday... and ends in Sisseton, after 478 miles.

Online Reporter: Forrest Saunders