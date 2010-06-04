Sioux City bus fares may go up to match rising costs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sioux City bus fares could be on their way up, but that all depends on the city council's vote Monday.

The city has proposed raising all bus fares by close to 6-percent.

That will hit the average commuter in several ways.

The typical cash fare of $1.70 will bump up one dime to $1.80.

Senior citizen and disabled passes will go up two bucks to $42 dollars.

Monthly adult passes will climb to $48 dollars, jumping three bucks.

The city says they are raising rates to fight rising costs.

"We judge each year based on the budget how much we need to break even we may go another year without a fare increase it just depends on the total operating cost," says Sioux City Airport and Transit Fleet Director Curt Miller.

If the council approves the changes, they'll take effect on July 1st.

Online Reporter: Forrest Saunders