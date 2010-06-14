Branstad: Culver has spent record amounts, created no jobs - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Branstad: Culver has spent record amounts, created no jobs

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Fresh off his win in last week's primary, Iowa Gubernatorial candidate Terry Branstad stopped in Sioux City Monday, on what he's calling his "Road to Victory" tour.

The Republican focused on the state's finances, saying Governor Culver's administration has spent record amounts without creating jobs or revenue. He says, under Culver's watch, Iowa lawmakers have continually exceeded spending limits on numerous bills.

Branstad says he already has a five-year budget plan crafted and would reform the way the state does its spending.

"We cannot borrow our way to prosperity. We need to put the focus on reducing taxes and reducing the regulatory burden and attracting business and jobs," he says.

Branstad said Culver's job creation program, I-JOBS has actually led to lost jobs in many counties.

Online Reporter: Zach Tecklenburg

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.