Branstad: Culver has spent record amounts, created no jobs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Fresh off his win in last week's primary, Iowa Gubernatorial candidate Terry Branstad stopped in Sioux City Monday, on what he's calling his "Road to Victory" tour.

The Republican focused on the state's finances, saying Governor Culver's administration has spent record amounts without creating jobs or revenue. He says, under Culver's watch, Iowa lawmakers have continually exceeded spending limits on numerous bills.

Branstad says he already has a five-year budget plan crafted and would reform the way the state does its spending.

"We cannot borrow our way to prosperity. We need to put the focus on reducing taxes and reducing the regulatory burden and attracting business and jobs," he says.

Branstad said Culver's job creation program, I-JOBS has actually led to lost jobs in many counties.

