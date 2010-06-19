Dick Carson shares fond memories of Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Nebraska (KTIV) -- Johnny's brother was also in Norfolk for the festival.

Dick Carson is a legend in his own right.

While Johnny was in front of the camera Dick was behind it directing shows like Wheel of Fortune and the Tonight Show.

He even won an Emmy for it.

Today, Carson held a question and answer session with the public.

He mentioned that his brother never wanted a laugh at the expense of others.

"All the time I knew him, he never talked about other comedians, or other shows. He really was very careful about that. I never heard him knock anybody or really praise anybody. I know he admired David Letterman, very much," says Carson.

Dick Carson also told stories of growing up with his brother in Norfolk and how much it has changed.