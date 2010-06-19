Dick Carson shares fond memories of Norfolk, NE - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dick Carson shares fond memories of Norfolk, NE

Posted:

NORFOLK, Nebraska (KTIV) -- Johnny's brother was also in Norfolk for the festival.

Dick Carson is a legend in his own right.

While Johnny was in front of the camera Dick was behind it directing shows like Wheel of Fortune and the Tonight Show.

He even won an Emmy for it.

Today, Carson held a question and answer session with the public.

He mentioned that his brother never wanted a laugh at the expense of others.

"All the time I knew him, he never talked about other comedians, or other shows. He really was very careful about that. I never heard him knock anybody or really praise anybody. I know he admired David Letterman, very much," says Carson.

Dick Carson also told stories of growing up with his brother in Norfolk and how much it has changed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.