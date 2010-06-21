Man shares his Native American heritage in class at Niobrara State Park

NIOBRAR, Neb. (KTIV) -- As a kid, his father moved him to get away from his grandmother's Native American influence.

Now, a retired Vietnam veteran is sharing his culture with others.

Jim Horn is an Osage Indian who grew up in Oklahoma.

Horn gave a presentation about the history of the Plains Indians at Niobrara State Park. He also told stories and talked about Native American culture.

Horn says people in the area really appreciate the culture and history he has to share.

"It's a real fun program, but the Indian program has just really taken off because the people in this area really crave it," said Horn.

Horn says he hopes to educate kids and adults and clear up a few myths.

One couple visiting from Vermont said they were impressed with Horn's presentation.

"His ability to teach and interpret the beads, the bow and arrow was quite remarkable," said Carl Reidel.

Even though his goal is to educate others, Horn says the more he experiences, the more he learns himself.