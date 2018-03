SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The recount for the republican nomination to Iowa's Second House District is complete.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says Cate Bryan maintained her lead, edging out Ryan Beardshear by 13 votes.

Bryan received 549 votes to Beardshear's 536.

Gill says they will re-canvass the votes next week.

Republican Ryan Beardshear filed for a recount last week, which was approved by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning.