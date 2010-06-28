Officials work to protect Correctionville utilities

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Mention 1993, and most Iowans picture historic flooding. That's the case in Correctionville, Iowa, where folks are comparing this year's floodwaters to those more than 15 years ago.

Emergency officials spent this morning sand-bagging the MidAmerican power substation on the east side of town. Water from the Little Sioux River has steadily been creeping closer, and finally reached the facility today.

Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Brown says, they're more concerned with damage to the building rather than power outages.

"If we were to lose this substation, MidAmerican Energy can route around it and bring power back to the community, but there's no reason to let it get damaged. It's something we can protect," Brown said.

Officials are also keeping close watch on the sewer lift station, a block away. That's where a pump is running to keep sewage from backing up into peoples' basements.

The river is expected to crest late Monday night. Check back with KTIV for updates.

Online Reporter: Zach Tecklenburg