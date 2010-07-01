Cajun culture floods downtown Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cajun culture floods downtown Sioux City

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- If you heard some southern sounds in downtown Sioux City Thursday night, there's good reason for that!

There was plenty to see, and eat, tonight at the Mardi Gras Festivale! This year, the Cajun buffet moved outside to Pierce Street, where hundreds of folks enjoyed a variety of Louisiana-inspired dishes.

While people down south celebrate Mardi Gras a little earlier in the year, they're glad to have "round two" to look forward to every year, here in Sioux City.

Ethel Perry of Sulpher, LA says, "We always start the party, make everybody in the mood to party and have a good time."

The whole festival started through Sioux City's partnership with its sister city, Lake Charles, Louisiana. After dinner, folks were treated to a show.

Over-the-top costumes and performances from artists like Lady Gaga, Elton John, and The Police entertained the crowd inside the Orpheum Theater.

The theme for the show is "party like a rock star," and the performers did just that. Many of the costumes have been in the works for the last year, so until Thursday, all the feathers and glitter were under wraps.

