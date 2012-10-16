Authorities catch angry alligator - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Authorities catch angry alligator

Posted:
It took some persuasion and some muscle, but officers were able to capture the beast. It took some persuasion and some muscle, but officers were able to capture the beast.

Authorities capture another gator roaming a Florida neighborhood.

This one happened Sunday in southwest Miami-Dade. After a call from residents, authorities moved in to capture a very angry 8-foot alligator roaming a neighborhood. It took some persuasion and some muscle, but officers were able to capture the beast.

Unfortunately the future doesn't look too bright for this big guy. Under Florida state law, nuisance alligator over 4 feet long must be killed, while those under 4 feet can be relocated to other areas.

