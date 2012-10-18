BBQ sauce brings big bucks - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

BBQ sauce brings big bucks

Posted:
BBQ sauce sells for $10,000 on eBay.

A Bismarck, North Dakota man just made a killing off a 20-year-old gallon of barbecue sauce.

Mort Bank used to own a McDonald's franchise and saved the sauce after a Michael Jordan burger promotion in 1992.

He just sold it for nearly $10,000 on eBay. Banks says he thinks this bottle of sauce is the last of its kind in existence.

The winning bid came from Michael Jordan country, Chicago. But he doesn't suggest eating it.  It has an expiration date of December 8, 1992.

