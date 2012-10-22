A Star Trek wedding fit for Klingons

The ceremony was conducted in Klingon with an English translation.

One wedding has boldly gone where no other has gone before.

A happy couple tied the knot in what is believed to be Britain's first Klingon wedding. It happened, not surprisingly, at a Star Trek convention in London.

The pair met four years ago in Sweden at the retirement home where they both work. They got the idea for the wedding after watching an episode of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" that had a Klingon marrying a science officer.

After three months of planning, the happy couple were married. The ceremony was conducted in Klingon with an English translation.

The newlyweds will spend their honeymoon at the convention.