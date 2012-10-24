ABC wants lawsuit with BPI moved to federal court

Lawyers for ABC News want a defamation lawsuit filed by Beef Products, Incorporated moved to federal court.

BPI filed the suit over a derogatory term, used to describe the company's Lean, Finely Textured Beef product.

The Dakota Dunes, South Dakota based company says the network created an inaccurate impression that the product is unsafe.

BPI is seeking more than a billion dollars in damages.

The suit was originally filed in Union County Circuit Court, but lawyers for ABC want it moved of federal court in South Dakota because they say the parties involved are from different states.