Would you pay $350 for a slap in the face?

A massage parlor in San Francisco is offering a new kind of beauty service.

Tata Massage Parlor opened up with a slap-in-the face ad. The parlor is happy to advertise its license, by the state of California, to slap you.

The owner says the face slapping is an ancient Thai technique that's supposed to boost circulation. They believe this will catch on as a non-invasive, chemical-free treatment. But it'll cost you. It's $350 for each session and they only do half your face at a time.