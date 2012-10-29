Only older women allowed in cheerleading competition - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Only older women allowed in cheerleading competition

Posted:
The average age of the competitors was 62. The average age of the competitors was 62.

Women kicked and cheered their way to a competition in Japan the older set.

Only women over the age of 49 can enter the annual competition in Japan. Ninety dancers on eight teams performed three-minute routines in matching uniforms this year.

The average age of the competitors was 62, and the oldest woman to compete was 75. A 74-year-old cheerleader said she loved dancing because it energized her and made her feel 20 years younger.

The Japan Senior Cheer Association launched the competition four years ago.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.