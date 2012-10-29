Only older women allowed in cheerleading competition

The average age of the competitors was 62.

Women kicked and cheered their way to a competition in Japan the older set.

Only women over the age of 49 can enter the annual competition in Japan. Ninety dancers on eight teams performed three-minute routines in matching uniforms this year.

The average age of the competitors was 62, and the oldest woman to compete was 75. A 74-year-old cheerleader said she loved dancing because it energized her and made her feel 20 years younger.

The Japan Senior Cheer Association launched the competition four years ago.