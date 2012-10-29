IRGC announces new application deadline - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

IRGC announces new application deadline

Posted:

Super storm Sandy has pushed back the application deadline for Woodbury County's new gaming license.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission announced Monday they'll take applications from non-profits and operators until November 5th.  Originally, the deadline was November 1st.  The IRGC says Sandy is slowing things down.

In a press release they said: "The Commission is committed to a fair process, and it has become evident the impact of the storm will interfere with the receipt of documents from some or all potential applicants."

