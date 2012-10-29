IRGC announces new application deadline

Super storm Sandy has pushed back the application deadline for Woodbury County's new gaming license.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission announced Monday they'll take applications from non-profits and operators until November 5th. Originally, the deadline was November 1st. The IRGC says Sandy is slowing things down.

In a press release they said: "The Commission is committed to a fair process, and it has become evident the impact of the storm will interfere with the receipt of documents from some or all potential applicants."