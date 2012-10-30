Fishermen save finless porpoise

The porpoise is expected to make a full recover and be returned to the wild.

There's a happy ending for an animal rescue in China.

Alert fishermen saved an endangered Yangtze Finless Porpoise, or cowfish, in eastern China. The fisherman spotted the injured porpoise and put the animal in their boat. They took the porpoise to the Nantong Aquarium. The aquarium had prepared a large area for the porpoise and it recovered quickly, swimming around its tank in a playful manner.

Yangtze Finless Porpoises are an endangered species in China. They're known as the giant panda in water.

Experts said when the porpoise has fully recovered, they'll release it back to the Yangtze.