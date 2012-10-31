Play Tetris on a pumpkin

Nathan Pryor carved the grid on the pumpkin and loaded it up with LED lights.

Do you think your jack-o-lantern looks extra cool this year? A Washington state man may have you beat.

He created a pumpkin that doubles as a portable version of the "Tetris" video game. Nathan Pryor of Vancouver, Washington carved the grid and loaded it up with LED lights. The stem is the joystick, but Pryor says if he did it over again, he might put the joystick inside a separate pumpkin.

His high score on his gaming pumpkin creation is 9,800 points.