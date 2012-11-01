A klepto kitty snags attention in Poland

Klemens the cat is making a name for himself all around Poland.

He's a rescue that found his way to a shelter in northern Poland. After he arrived at the shelter, its director began noticing things were missing, like keys, pens other office supplies, and even money.

Then one day, Klemens was caught with his claw in the cookie jar. No one was angry with Klemens.

Klemens has gained notoriety through several newspaper stories and now he's a celebrity across the country.