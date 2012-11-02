Koshik the Elephant can speak Korean

An elephant at a South Korean zoo has scientists baffled, that's because he seems to be mimicking human speech.

The talents of Koshik the elephant was confirmed Friday by an international team of scientists who said the five and a half ton animal may have started imitating human speech because he was lonely.

The 22-year-old Asian elephant can reproduce five Korean words by tucking his trunk inside his mouth to make human sounds. Koshik can reproduce the Korean words hello, sit down, no, lie down and good.

In 1983, zoo officials in Kazakhstan claimed their elephant could speak Russian, but there was no scientific proof.