Koshik the Elephant can speak Korean - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Koshik the Elephant can speak Korean

Posted:
Scientists confirmed Koshik's Korean speaking skills. Scientists confirmed Koshik's Korean speaking skills.

An elephant at a South Korean zoo has scientists baffled, that's because he seems to be mimicking human speech.

The talents of Koshik the elephant was confirmed Friday by an international team of scientists who said the five and a half ton animal may have started imitating human speech because he was lonely.

The 22-year-old Asian elephant can reproduce five Korean words by tucking his trunk inside his mouth to make human sounds. Koshik can reproduce the Korean words hello, sit down, no, lie down and good.

In 1983, zoo officials in Kazakhstan claimed their elephant could speak Russian, but there was no scientific proof.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.