Man tests new prosthetic leg that's controlled by his thoughts

A man who lost his leg in an accident helped test a new prosthetic leg that's controlled by his thoughts.

Zac Vawter tested the bionic leg Sunday at the "Skyrise Chicago" fundraising event. The 31-year-old climbed 103 flights of stairs at the Willis Tower. Researchers from The Rehabilitation Center of Chicago were there cheering him on.

The successful climb was the bionic leg's first test in public. About 2,700 people took part in the climb, which benefits the institute.