Kitoto the giraffe traveled to her new home at Taronga Zoo in Australia.

Here's something you don't see every day: a giraffe in a truck riding down the highway!

Kitoto the giraffe traveled to her new home at Taronga Zoo in Australia. The two-year-old stayed cool and calm, appearing to enjoy the view.

Kitoto was moved from the Dubbo Zoo because she's now old enough to mix with other giraffes and visitors. The animal will join three other giraffes at Taronga Zoo.