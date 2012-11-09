Artifacts may give clues to ancient civilization

The artifacts were found in a tomb dating back to the Thracian civilization.

Archaeologists have unearthed dozens of golden artifacts in an ancient tomb in northern Bulgaria.

The artifacts were found in a tomb dating back to the Thracian civilization. They include bracelets, a tiara, golden rings, female figurines and 100 golden buttons. It's believed the artifacts date back to the late fourth or early third century B.C.

Not much is known about the Thracians. They had no written language and didn't leave any records that survived. Most of what is known about them is from the recovery of artifacts like these.