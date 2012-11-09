Artifacts may give clues to ancient civilization - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Artifacts may give clues to ancient civilization

Posted:
The artifacts were found in a tomb dating back to the Thracian civilization. The artifacts were found in a tomb dating back to the Thracian civilization.

Archaeologists have unearthed dozens of golden artifacts in an ancient tomb in northern Bulgaria.

The artifacts were found in a tomb dating back to the Thracian civilization. They include bracelets, a tiara, golden rings, female figurines and 100 golden buttons. It's believed the artifacts date back to the late fourth or early third century B.C.

Not much is known about the Thracians. They had no written language and didn't leave any records that survived. Most of what is known about them is from the recovery of artifacts like these.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.