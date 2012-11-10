Dodgeball Tourney raises money for charity

It's a sport that normally's just for gym class. High schoolers from across Siouxland were at the Long Lines Recreation Center in Sioux City.

Funds from the tournament will benefit the Community Action Agency of Siouxland Welcome Home program. The program is designed to help give homeless families a safe, furnished place to live plus clothing and food. There was also a twist on the game...a bit of a medieval theme.



"The knights have the weapons, they're trying to slay the rulers and other people are trying to protect and medics can heal people and get them back into the game," said Eric Rawdon, one of the event organizers.

"So, it's a little different than what we grew up playing."



Nine teams entered the double elimination tournament, and the first did not get eliminated until about five hours in. Each ten person team submitted a 200 dollar entry fee.



The winners received an i-Pad. Many of the teams have played in tournaments before, but not when the stakes were this high.

"It's cool because the spotlight's on you and I just love drilling people with balls," said Jonathan Tripp of Sioux City.

There were also other prizes distributed to individual players and teams after the tournament, including ones for best-dressed.

Organizers say thousands of dollars were raised from sponsors and entry fees.