Fast students pull fire truck for charity

Posted:
A North Carolina college fraternity organized a truck pull to support local firefighters.

The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at UNC-Wilmington joined with first responders for a fundraiser. Teams were sponsored to raise money for a fallen firefighters memorial in Wilmington. Teams of 10 competed to see who could pull a fire truck 80 yards in the fastest time.

It's the second annual truck pull organized by the students.

