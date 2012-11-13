Half-million dollar Lamborghini goes 217 miles per hour - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Half-million dollar Lamborghini goes 217 miles per hour

Lamborghini unveiled its new Roadster model Monday in Singapore and if you've got a half million bucks, you can buy it.

It's the new Aventador LP700-4 Roadster. It goes from zero to 60 in three seconds and gets double takes all along the way. Lamborghini unveiled the new model in Singapore, home to the world's highest concentration of millionaires. The roadster will appeal to them.

It has 12 cylinders and a 700 horsepower engine with a top speed of 217 miles per hour.

