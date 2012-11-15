Bathing in Beaujolais

While most people would say wine is for drinking, some believe it is great for bathing.

A few lucky people in Japan combined two passions: a bath and Beaujolais.

A dip in a hot spring is a staple of Japanese culture and a few bathers got a special treat Thursday in honor of the release of Beaujolais Nouveau when they got into a bath infused with wine. While most people would say wine is for drinking, some believe it is great for bathing. These lucky few got to sample both.

The French wine hits stores at midnight on the third Thursday in November and the wine is accompanied by a huge marketing campaign.