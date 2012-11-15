Bathing in Beaujolais - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bathing in Beaujolais

Posted:
While most people would say wine is for drinking, some believe it is great for bathing. While most people would say wine is for drinking, some believe it is great for bathing.

A few lucky people in Japan combined two passions: a bath and Beaujolais.

A dip in a hot spring is a staple of Japanese culture and a few bathers got a special treat Thursday in honor of the release of Beaujolais Nouveau when they got into a bath infused with wine. While most people would say wine is for drinking, some believe it is great for bathing. These lucky few got to sample both.

The French wine hits stores at midnight on the third Thursday in November and the wine is accompanied by a huge marketing campaign.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.