Canadian man strips down to skivvies for cancer

Would you bare it all for a good cause?

A man in Vancouver, Canada is. Mark McIntyre is hitchhiking across the country in his underwear. He's trying to raise awareness for testicular cancer, which is the most common form of cancer for young men.

McIntyre is a testicular cancer survivor. If he makes it to the other side of the country in 21 days, Stanfield's Underwear, his sponsor, is going to give $20,000 to the Canadian Cancer Society.

You can follow McIntyre's journey on the website, gitchhiker.com. You can also donate money to allow him to wear clothes for part of his trip.