Thanksgiving Day Trivia - Day 1

Monday's Thanksgiving Trivia Question:
Before being harvested and sold, an individual cranberry must bounce at least how many inches high to make sure they aren't too ripe?
(A) 1 inch
(B) 2 inches
(C) 4 inches
(D) 5 inches
Answer: C
Monday's Thanksgiving Facts:
-The turkey is considered a sacrificial bird in Mexico.
-North Carolina produces the most turkeys out of any other state.
-A turkey can run up to 25 miles per hour.
-A wild turkey can fly up to 55 miles per hour for short distances.
-Turkey's can drown if they look up in the rain.
