Thanksgiving Day Trivia - Day 1

Monday's Thanksgiving Trivia Question:

Before being harvested and sold, an individual cranberry must bounce at least how many inches high to make sure they aren't too ripe?

(A) 1 inch

(B) 2 inches

(C) 4 inches

(D) 5 inches

Answer: C

Monday's Thanksgiving Facts:

-The turkey is considered a sacrificial bird in Mexico.

-North Carolina produces the most turkeys out of any other state.

-A turkey can run up to 25 miles per hour.

-A wild turkey can fly up to 55 miles per hour for short distances.

-Turkey's can drown if they look up in the rain.

