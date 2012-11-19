Thanksgiving Day Trivia - Day 1 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Thanksgiving Day Trivia - Day 1

Posted:

Monday's Thanksgiving Trivia Question:

Before being harvested and sold, an individual cranberry must bounce at least how many inches high to make sure they aren't too ripe?

(A) 1 inch

(B) 2 inches

(C) 4 inches

(D) 5 inches

 

 

 

Answer: C

 

Monday's Thanksgiving Facts:

-The turkey is considered a sacrificial bird in Mexico.

-North Carolina produces the most turkeys out of any other state.

-A turkey can run up to 25 miles per hour.

-A wild turkey can fly up to 55 miles per hour for short distances.

-Turkey's can drown if they look up in the rain.

 

Courtesy: www.brownielocks.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.