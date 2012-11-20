Thanksgiving Trivia - Day 2

Tuesday's Thanksgiving Trivia Question
Most of us eat pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving besides turkey, so an old wives tale says that pumpkins are a cure for:
(A) Freckles
(B) Hiccups
(C) Infertility
(D) Insomnia
Answer: A
Tuesday's Thanksgiving Facts
-In 1621, pumpkin pie was not a part of the pilgrim's Thanksgiving feast, since there were no ovens to bake them.
-It took 66 days to travel from England to the New World.
-There were 102 Pilgrims on the Mayflower.
-Of the original 102 pilgrims that came, approximately only 50 survived to celebrate the first Thanksgiving.
-It is believed that only five pilgrim women survived to celebrate the first Thanksgiving meal in 1621.
@
Courtesy: www.brownielocks.com