Morningside survives Southern Oregon's us pet bid 47-44 in OT; advances to semi-finals

Joel Nixon hit Joel McCabe on a four yard touchdown pass in overtime to lift No.3 Morningside past No. 10 Southern Oregon 47-44 in OT Saturday afternoon in Sioux City.

Nixon finishes the game 24-of-42 for 346 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 106 yards and a score.

McCabe hauled in 10 passes for 97 yards and a TD, while teammate Kyle Shuck had 154 receiving yards and a score.



Down 35-14 with less than two minutes in the first half, Southern Oregon capped off an 86 yard drive with a 3-yard TD strike from Austin Dodge to Cole McKenzie to make it a 35-21 ball game at half.

The Raiders continued to carry that momentum in the second half, holding Morningside off the scoreboard in the third, while scoring 24 unanswered points to take a 38-35 lead.



"We struggled in the third quarter, we needed to get the ball in the end zone," Head Coach Steve Ryan said. "We had the turnover, a lot of those things and we knew we had to just keep playing. We knew we could score, we just had to get out there and do it."

Morningside answered back, when Nixon hit Schuck in the back of the end zone on an 8-yard pass, but David Galloway missed the extra point to make it 41-38.

Out of timeouts with time winding down, Colin Amsler tied the game up at 41 as time expired to force OT.

Southern Oregon struck first, with a field goal, before Morningside won the game.



"Our team showed a lot of character today," McCabe said. "Last week we went down, came back and won. This week we had a big fight. We believed the whole time and that's why we won."

"60 minutes and then some. They're a heck of a team and we just battled the whole entire time and I'm just really proud of our entire team," Nixon added.



Morningside's semi-final opponent may be announced late Saturday, but no later than Sunday.