Grandfather models girls clothing

Nicknamed "Madigaga," this grandfather is now one of China's most recognized models.

A 72-year-old grandfather is helping turn around a teenage girls fashion line in China.

The idea of the unusual model came from his 24-year-old granddaughter who helped start the online boutique back in May. Since her grandfather became involved, visits to their online site have increased four-fold and continue to rise.

The 72-year-old, who's nickname is "Madigaga," which literally means funny elderly, is now one of China's most recognized models.