The cost of "The Twelve Days of Christmas"

According to the annual PNC Christmas Price Index, the grand total comes to more than $107,000, which is up six-percent over 2011.

Blame the birds, musicians and jewelry. Geese-a-laying are up more than 29-percent this year. Three French Hens and Seven Swans-a-Swimming have also increased because this year's drought drove up feed costs. Eleven pipers piping and 12 drummers drumming cost 5-and-a-half percent more this year, and five golden rings soared more than 16-percent thanks to rising gold prices. Six items mentioned in the song have stayed the same price. They are: the Partridge, Turtle Doves, Calling Birds, Maids-A-Milking, Ladies Dancing and the Lords-A-Leaping.