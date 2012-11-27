A federal judge recuses himself from presiding over BPI's lawsui - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A federal judge recuses himself from presiding over BPI's lawsuit because of personal reasons

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) -

Judge Larry Piersol recused himself last week in the case filed by Dakota Dunes based Beef Products Incorporated.

Piersol recused himself from BPI's $1.2 billion dollar defamation lawsuit against ABC because his daughter-in-law works as a producer for ABC's "Good Morning America."

The case has been reassigned to Chief Judge Karen Schreier.

BPI is suing ABC over coverage of Lean, finely textured beef which critics dubbed a derogatory name.

BPI claims the network damaged the company by misleading consumers into believing the product is unhealthy and unsafe.

