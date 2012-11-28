A bald and beautiful advertising canvas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A bald and beautiful advertising canvas

Posted:
For $320 businesses can advertise on Chicotsky's bald head. For $320 businesses can advertise on Chicotsky's bald head.

A Texas man uses his head to brainstorm a billboard idea.

The smooth surface of Brandon Chicotsky's bald noggin is the perfect palate for an advertiser. For $320 the creator of baldlogo.com and his team will spend six hours hitting the streets of Austin, drumming up attention and hopefully business for whichever company is boldly emblazoned on his dome.

Chicotsky says because he didn't choose to be bald, he thought he'd bring bald and beautiful back.

