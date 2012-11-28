BPI wants ABC News lawsuit back in state court

Lawyers for a South Dakota beef processing company suing ABC News for defamation have asked a federal judge to remand the lawsuit back to state court.

Beef Products Inc. sued ABC News Inc. for defamation over its coverage of a meat product that critics called a two-word, derogatory term. The company is seeking $1.2 billion in damages.

ABC argues that two of the companies listed in the lawsuit, BPI Technology Inc. and Freezing Machines Inc., are not true parties and the case should be thrown out.

But in a motion filed Wednesday, BPI lawyers outline how all three companies have a stake in making the product called lean, finely textured beef.

A lawyer for ABC News didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.