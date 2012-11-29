Zebra and pony duo trot around town

"Razzi" the zebra and "Casper" the pony are best buds and the baby zebra follows the pony everywhere.

A zebra and pony are back at their New York home after apparently trying to make a break for it.

The unlikely duo was spotted running around Staten Island Wednesday morning. According to The New York Times, "Razzi" the zebra and "Casper" the pony are best buds, and the baby zebra follows the pony everywhere. They reportedly escaped when their owner accidentally left the gate open after feeding them.

They dodged people, cars, and men with lassos for a little while before police helped round them up. By Wednesday night they were back in their pen with a new adventure under their hooves.